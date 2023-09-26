Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.09.2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Dr.
First name:Thomas
Last name(s):Gutschlag

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI
529900NNSQCX28FWBW79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Debt instrument
ISIN:DE000A3510K1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of the exchange offer published in the Federal Gazette on 30.08.2023.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1000.00 EUR250000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
1000.0000 EUR250000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Internet:www.rohstoff.de

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

86037  26.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1734985&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp