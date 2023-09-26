

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.09.2023 / 19:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Werner Last name(s): Zöllner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI

529900NNSQCX28FWBW79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A3510K1

b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription of the bond (DE000A3510K1) which was offered on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the CSSF on 28.08.2023

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1000 EUR 20000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1000.0000 EUR 20000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

25/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

