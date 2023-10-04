

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.10.2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Werner Last name(s): Zöllner

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI

529900NNSQCX28FWBW79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0XYG76

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 31.35 EUR 62700 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 31.3500 EUR 62700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

04/10/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: BOERSE DUESSELDORF - QUOTRIX MIC: XQTX

