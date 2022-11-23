DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Jan-Philipp Weitz, Acceptance and allocation of 25,000 stock options. Details of the Stock Option Plan 2022 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General ...

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.11.2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Jan-Philipp
|Last name(s):
|Weitz
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
|Description:
|Options on shares of Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN DE000A0XYG76) under the Stock Option Plan 2022.
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acceptance and allocation of 25,000 stock options. Details of the Stock Option Plan 2022 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022 published in the Federal Gazette on May 18, 2022.
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|
|Q7, 24
|
|68161 Mannheim
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
79521 23.11.2022 CET/CEST