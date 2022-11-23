Advanced search
    DR0   DE000A0XYG76

DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG

(DR0)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:04 2022-11-23 am EST
25.00 EUR   -0.40%
DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Jan-Philipp Weitz, Acceptance and allocation of 25,000 stock options. Details of the Stock Option Plan 2022 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General ...

11/23/2022 | 08:32am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2022 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jan-Philipp
Last name(s): Weitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI
529900NNSQCX28FWBW79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Options on shares of Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN DE000A0XYG76) under the Stock Option Plan 2022.

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance and allocation of 25,000 stock options. Details of the Stock Option Plan 2022 can be found in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2022 published in the Federal Gazette on May 18, 2022.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
22/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.rohstoff.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

79521  23.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494383&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
