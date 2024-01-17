Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.01.2024 / 15:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jan-Philipp
Last name(s): Weitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI
529900NNSQCX28FWBW79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of 25,000 options on shares from the share option plan. The transaction is a cash settlement without the issue of new shares.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.56 EUR 464000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.5600 EUR 464000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.rohstoff.de

 
88891  17.01.2024 CET/CEST

