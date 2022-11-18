Deutsche Rohstoff : 2nd Capital Markets Day Presentation, October 2022
US Oil & Gas
4 US subsidiaries
3.5 million BOE annual production
Successful since market entry in 2012
RHEIN PETROLEUM
SOUTH GERMANY
HEADQUARTER
MANNHEIM
Established German O&G producer
Headquarters in Mannheim
Scale Segment Frankfurt (FRA: DR0)
EUR 120 to 130 million EBITDA 2022
35 employees in Germany & USA
Focus on US oil and gas production
EUR 350 million balance sheet total
Commitment in the field of metals
2022 - Where are we today?
I. Strong balance sheet
& High cash flows
Operating CF in excess of USD 100 million p.a.
Solid financing base from bonds and credit lines
High equity - EUR 131 million
EUR 350 million balance sheet total
EUR 52.6 million net profit after 9 months
High production from three basins
4 US subsidiaries, 3 basins
87 operated wells ~ 7,000 BOEPD
200+ non-op wells ~ 2,300 BOEPD
Ø 9,000 BOEPD+ in 22-24 vs. 6,000 in 19-21
9,300 BOEPD 2022
USD 70 million avg Capex 22-24
60,000 acres development areas*
Comprehensive areas in WY
By far over 100 wells possible
USD 1 billion+ investment opportunities
WY, USA, clear regulatory environment, "#2 state to do business".
Inventory for many years
Powder River Basin on the upswing
* Leasehold acreage: leased land, partially held by production, "Federal Units", partial expiration of leases possible.
4
I. HIGH REVENUES AND CASH FLOWS
2022
2023
2024
200
Guidance for WTI $85*
Guidance for WTI $75*
Guidance for WTI $75
180
160
140
m
120
EUR
100
152-
140-
80
120+
135
131
157
128-
160
110-
100+
60
40
133
98
125
59
20
35
0
CAPEX
Sales
EBITDA
CAPEX
Sales
EBITDA
CAPEX
Sales
EBITDA
* Guidance corresponds to base scenario: Oil: 85 USD/BBL (Q4 2022) / 75 USD/BBL (2023); Gas: 6.0 USD/mcf (Q4 2022) / 4.0 USD/mcf (2023); EUR/USD: 1.00 (Q4 2022) / 1.12 (2023)
(Further information on the Guidance is available at
https://rohstoff.de/en/guidance/).
4
5
II. High production - strong growth since 2022
Production almost doubled since 2019
Wyoming with strong growth
Capex around EUR 50 million p.a. 2019 to 2022
WA
POWDER
ND
OR
ID
RIVER BASIN
MN
WI
WY
SD
MI
UINTA
BASIN
DJ BASIN
IA
IN
OH
NV
IL
WV
UT
KY
CA
CO
KS
MO
DENVER
TN
AZ
OK
AR
NM
MS
AL
GA
TX
LA
Breakdown of production volumes by region
12
day
10
8
CO
per
6
BOE
WY
4
1,000
2
ME
UT
0
NY
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
PA
Investment in new wells and acquisitions
VA
120
NC
100
CO
SC
mUSD
80
WY
60
UT
40
20
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
