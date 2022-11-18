Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Rohstoff AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DR0   DE000A0XYG76

DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG

(DR0)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:39 2022-11-18 pm EST
25.80 EUR   -3.37%
12:39pDeutsche Rohstoff : 2nd Capital Markets Day Presentation, October 2022
PU
11/07Deutsche Rohstoff : Presentation Webcall Q3 2022
PU
11/03Deutsche Rohstoff Ag : Invitation to the second Capital Markets Day
EQ
Deutsche Rohstoff : 2nd Capital Markets Day Presentation, October 2022

11/18/2022 | 12:39pm EST
Capital Markets Day

November 2022

US Oil & Gas

  • 4 US subsidiaries
  • 3.5 million BOE annual production
  • Successful since market entry in 2012

RHEIN PETROLEUM

SOUTH GERMANY

HEADQUARTER

MANNHEIM

Established German O&G producer

  • Headquarters in Mannheim
  • Scale Segment Frankfurt (FRA: DR0)
  • EUR 120 to 130 million EBITDA 2022
  • 35 employees in Germany & USA
  • Focus on US oil and gas production
  • EUR 350 million balance sheet total
  • Commitment in the field of metals

2022 - Where are we today?

3

§

§

§

§

§

I. Strong balance sheet

& High cash flows

Operating CF in excess of USD 100 million p.a.

Solid financing base from bonds and credit lines

High equity - EUR 131 million

EUR 350 million balance sheet total

EUR 52.6 million net profit after 9 months

    1. High production from three basins
  • 4 US subsidiaries, 3 basins
  • 87 operated wells ~ 7,000 BOEPD
  • 200+ non-op wells ~ 2,300 BOEPD
  • Ø 9,000 BOEPD+ in 22-24 vs. 6,000 in 19-21
  • 9,300 BOEPD 2022
  • USD 70 million avg Capex 22-24
    1. 60,000 acres development areas*
  • Comprehensive areas in WY
  • By far over 100 wells possible
  • USD 1 billion+ investment opportunities
  • WY, USA, clear regulatory environment, "#2 state to do business".
    • Inventory for many years
    • Powder River Basin on the upswing

* Leasehold acreage: leased land, partially held by production, "Federal Units", partial expiration of leases possible.

4

I. HIGH REVENUES AND CASH FLOWS

2022

2023

2024

200

Guidance for WTI $85*

Guidance for WTI $75*

Guidance for WTI $75

180

160

140

m

120

EUR

100

152-

140-

80

120+

135

131

157

128-

160

110-

100+

60

40

133

98

125

59

20

35

0

CAPEX

Sales

EBITDA

CAPEX

Sales

EBITDA

CAPEX

Sales

EBITDA

* Guidance corresponds to base scenario: Oil: 85 USD/BBL (Q4 2022) / 75 USD/BBL (2023); Gas: 6.0 USD/mcf (Q4 2022) / 4.0 USD/mcf (2023); EUR/USD: 1.00 (Q4 2022) / 1.12 (2023)

(Further information on the Guidance is available at https://rohstoff.de/en/guidance/).

4

5

II. High production - strong growth since 2022

  • Production almost doubled since 2019
  • Wyoming with strong growth
  • Capex around EUR 50 million p.a. 2019 to 2022

WA

POWDER

ND

OR

ID

RIVER BASIN

MN

WI

WY

SD

MI

UINTA

BASIN

DJ BASIN

IA

IN

OH

NV

IL

WV

UT

KY

CA

CO

KS

MO

DENVER

TN

AZ

OK

AR

NM

MS

AL

GA

TX

LA

Breakdown of production volumes by region

12

day

10

8

CO

per

6

BOE

WY

4

1,000

2

ME

UT

0

NY

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

PA

Investment in new wells and acquisitions

VA

120

NC

100

CO

SC

mUSD

80

WY

60

UT

40

20

FL

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Rohstoff AG published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 17:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
