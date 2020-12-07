Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 12/07 10:43:58 am
9.04 EUR   +0.22%
10:24aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Almonty signs contract for project financing
EQ
11/11DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Quarterly Report Q3 2020
PU
11/06DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : 9-month financials above expectations
EQ
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty signs contract for project financing

12/07/2020 | 10:24am EST
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty signs contract for project financing

07.12.2020 / 16:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty signs contract for project financing

Mannheim. Almonty Industries announced that the Project Finance Agreement with KfW-IPEX Bank for the construction of the Korean Sangdong Mine was definitively signed today. The project financing has a volume of USD 75.1 million.

The buyer of the tungsten concentrates, which is expected to be produced in Sangdong from 2022 onwards, will be the Austrian Plansee Group. The supply agreement has a term of 15 years and guarantees Almonty an attractive minimum price with a revenue of at least CAD 750 million. As part of the project financing, Plansee is also issuing guarantees to banks for almost USD 30 million to cover possible cost overruns and the equity financing of the project. The company also acquires shares from Lewis Black, the company's CEO, making it the largest shareholder. Deutsche Rohstoff AG remains the third largest shareholder with a current stake of 12.8%. Plansee's guarantees reduces the equity share that Almonty must raise as part of the project financing to around USD 14.1 million.

Mannheim, 7 December 2020

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de


07.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1153270

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1153270  07.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1153270&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
