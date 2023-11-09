EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 3rd virtual Capital Markets Day



09.11.2023 / 09:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the 3rd virtual Capital Markets Day



Mannheim. The Executive Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG invites interested investors and capital market participants to the 3rd Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 at 11:00 a.m.



Agenda



11.00 a.m.

Opening by the Executive Board



11.05 a.m.

Development of Deutsche Rohstoff AG,

Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO



11.45 a.m.

Q&A



12.00 p.m.

3rd quarter financials, Outlook and efficiency gains Wyoming,

Henning Doering, CFO



12:25 p.m.

Q&A



12:45 p.m.

End of event





You will receive access to the livestream and the Q&A session when you register for the event.



Photo and/or film recordings (including sound) will be made of this event. By participating in this event, you agree that all images and film recordings made of you there may be used irrevocably without any restrictions in terms of time, space or content for public relations purposes in relation to the event series.



You can register here for the Capital Markets Day. [In case the link does not work, you can also register on the Company's website at www.rohstoff.de . Please note, that the Capital Markets Day will be held only in German.]



We look forward to welcoming you on 22 November 2023.





Mannheim, 9 November 2023



Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Phone +49 621 490 817 0

info@rohstoff.de



09.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

