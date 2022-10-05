Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Rohstoff AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DR0   DE000A0XYG76

DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG

(DR0)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:34 2022-10-05 am EDT
22.85 EUR   +0.22%
05:03aDeutsche Rohstoff Ag : Redemption of 127,810 repurchased shares and respective capital decrease
EQ
10/04Deutsche Rohstoff Ag : Update on oil and gas activities
EQ
09/19Deutsche Rohstoff AG(XTRA:DR0) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Redemption of 127,810 repurchased shares and respective capital decrease

10/05/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Redemption of 127,810 repurchased shares and respective capital decrease

05.10.2022 / 11:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Redemption of 127,810 repurchased shares and respective capital decrease

Mannheim. The Management Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG (“Company”) has resolved, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, using the authorization of the Company’s Annual General Meeting of 28 June 2022, to redeem 127,810 own shares, which were acquired in the context of a share buyback program until May 2016, in a simplified procedure pursuant to sections 71 (1) no. 8 sentence 6, 237 (3) no. 2 AktG and to decrease the share capital accordingly. This corresponds to approximately 2.49 percent of the company’s share capital.

The number of issued shares of the Company will thus be decreased from 5,125,981 to 4,998,081. The share capital of the Company will be decreased accordingly from EUR 5,125,981.00 to EUR 4,998,081.00 by the capital reduction.

The redemption and the capital decrease will take place in the coming weeks. After the redemption, the Company will no longer hold any own shares.


Mannheim, 5 October 2022

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and disposes of attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten round off the portfolio. Further information at www.rohstoff.de.

Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Jan-Philipp Weitz
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de

05.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1457403

 
End of News EQS News Service

1457403  05.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457403&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
05:03aDeutsche Rohstoff Ag : Redemption of 127,810 repurchased shares and respective capital dec..
EQ
10/04Deutsche Rohstoff Ag : Update on oil and gas activities
EQ
09/19Deutsche Rohstoff AG(XTRA:DR0) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/12Deutsche Rohstoff : Presentation Equity Forum September 5, 2022
PU
09/01Deutsche Rohstoff Ag : Supervisory Board appoints new Chief Financial Officer
EQ
09/01Deutsche Rohstoff AG Appoints Henning Doering as Chief Financial Officer, as of 1 Octob..
CI
08/16Deutsche Rohstoff : Webcall Half-Year Report 2022
PU
08/10Deutsche Rohstoff : Half Year Report 2022
PU
08/10Deutsche Rohstoff : Strongest operating half-year in company history
PU
08/10Deutsche Rohstoff Ag : Strongest operating half-year in company history
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 157 M 157 M 157 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 45,5 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 114 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,80 €
Average target price 36,00 €
Spread / Average Target 57,9%
Managers and Directors
Jan-Philipp Weitz Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Gutschlag Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Billhardt Member-Supervisory Board
Gregor Borg Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Seybold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG12.32%113
BHP GROUP LIMITED22.11%131 860
RIO TINTO PLC4.03%95 803
GLENCORE PLC33.56%73 723
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)82.93%47 014
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.28%40 508