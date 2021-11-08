Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Successful first Capital Markets Day
Mannheim. Deutsche Rohstoff AG opened the doors to its first (virtual) Capital Markets Day on 4 November. Around 150 interested parties had registered for the event in advance. In dialogue with investors and representatives of the financial and business media, CEO Thomas Gutschlag gave an update on the company's oil and gas business in the USA; CFO Jan-Philipp Weitz illustrated how the company identifies new investments and which framework conditions make them profitable.
A discussion with Uwe Lill, Managing Partner of GFD Finanzkommunikation and initiator of Hedgework, the platform for alternative investments, about the increased commodity prices, the national and international political landscape and the fulfilment of ESG criteria rounded off the Capital Markets Day.
Dr Thomas Gutschlag sums up: "Our first Capital Markets Day was a complete success, the feedback from the participants was very good. We are pleased about the positive reception by the capital market participants and will definitely continue the format next year."
The recordings and presentations of the individual program items are available under the following link: https://rohstoff.de/publikationen-praesentationen/#Webcasts
- Dr Thomas Gutschlag: Oil and gas production in the USA - Current developments of Deutsche Rohstoff AG's projects
- Jan-Philipp Weitz: When is an oil well called profitable?
Mannheim, 8 November 2021
Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de
Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de
