Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Rohstoff AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DR0   DE000A0XYG76

DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG

(DR0)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Rohstoff : Bright Rock acquires additional acreage in Wyoming

02/17/2022 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9,500 acres/90-day average of Buster well at 805 BOPD

Mannheim/Denver. Bright Rock Energy has signed a purchase and sales agreement for acreage in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The acreage is approximately 9,500 acres (38 square kilometers). As usual, due diligence on the asset will take place in the coming weeks. The transaction is scheduled to close mid-March. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

To date, there are no producing wells on the newly acquired acreage. Upon further study and well permitting, the goal is to drill appraisal wells demonstrating the production capability of the new asset. Development drilling would follow.

Bright Rock is also pleased to give an update on the Buster well which came online in November 2021. In its first 90 days after clean-up, it produced an average of 805 barrels of oil per day, or 68,000 barrels in total, continuing to exceed expectations. After the first three months of production, the well has paid back roughly one third of the funds invested. Using recent strip pricing, this well result is expected to acheive 79% IRR with a 1.1 yr payout. Bright Rock owns 100% working interest in the well.

Mannheim, 17 February 2022

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Disclaimer

Deutsche Rohstoff AG published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 08:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
03:34aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Bright Rock acquires additional acreage in Wyoming
PU
03:13aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Bright Rock acquires additional acreage in Wyoming
EQ
02/08DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Successful additional placement of bond 19/24
PU
02/08DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Successful additional placement of bond 19/24
EQ
02/02DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Salt Creek participates in Occidental drilling program
PU
02/02DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Salt Creek participates in Occidental drilling program
EQ
01/20DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : 2022 guidance raised/EBITDA 2021 above forecast
PU
01/20DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : 2022 guidance raised/EBITDA 2021 above forecast
EQ
01/20Deutsche Rohstoff AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
2021DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Bright Rock Announces Strong Results from its Buster Well in Wyomin..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 72,0 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 103 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 123 M 140 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,80 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gutschlag Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Philipp Weitz Chief Financial Officer
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Borg Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Seybold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG22.17%140
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.05%171 926
RIO TINTO PLC16.68%128 325
GLENCORE PLC13.43%75 607
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.77%59 041
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.55%40 541