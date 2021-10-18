Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Rohstoff AG
  News
  Summary
    DR0   DE000A0XYG76

DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG

(DR0)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Rohstoff : Cub Creek Energy successfully completes purchase of acreage in Wyoming

10/18/2021 | 03:42am EDT
30,000 net acres/804 BOE daily production

Mannheim/Denver. Cub Creek Energy has completed the purchase of approximately 30,000 net acres (121 square kilometers) in Wyoming, USA. In addition to the acreage, the purchase agreement includes interests in 17 producing wells with net daily production of approximately 804 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) as of August 2021.

Cub Creek had signed a purchase agreement in early September and the due diligence check did not reveal any negative findings. Cub Creek will take over the existing production in early November. In the coming months, the development of the undrilled acreage will be intensified and a concept will be prepared. At the same time, Cub Creek will apply for drilling permits in order to be able to start a first drilling program next year.

Mannheim, 18 October 2021

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Disclaimer

Deutsche Rohstoff AG published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 07:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Financials
Sales 2021 70,9 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 104 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 122 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 24,60 €
Average target price 28,00 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gutschlag Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Philipp Weitz Chief Financial Officer
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Borg Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Seybold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG189.41%141
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED9.68%12 131
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-6.00%10 832
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.46.95%8 818
HECLA MINING COMPANY-13.89%2 996
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD13.39%1 986