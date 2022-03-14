Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Rohstoff AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DR0   DE000A0XYG76

DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG

(DR0)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Rohstoff : Preliminary consolidated figures for 2021

03/14/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated net income rises to EUR 26.1 million/Sales and EBITDA in line with forecast

Mannheim. In fiscal year 2021, the Deutsche Rohstoff Group generated sales of EUR 73.3 million (forecast EUR 68 to 73 million; previous year: EUR 38.7 million), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 65.9 million (forecast EUR 64 to 67 million; previous year: EUR 23.9 million) and consolidated net income of EUR 26.1 million (previous year: consolidated net loss - EUR 16.1 million). Sales and EBITDA are thus in line with the increased forecast published in January (see release dated 20 January 2022). Overall, the forecast was raised three times during the year due to the good operating performance, acquisitions and rising oil & gas prices.

For the current year, the Executive Board expects a further significant increase in sales and EBITDA. According to the forecast published in January, sales will amount to EUR 126 to 134 million and EBITDA to EUR 97 to 102 million. This does not yet include revenues from the cooperation with Oxy, which may be incurred from Q4 2022 onwards. Drilling from one of the two well sites in which Salt Creek has an interest commenced on schedule in mid-February.

The equity and bond portfolio, which had been established from April 2020, contributed a realized return of EUR 17.5 million in 2021. There was also unrealized income of EUR 4.4 million as of 31 December 2021. Oil and gas hedging to hedge price risks resulted in a loss of EUR 14.3 in 2021 (previous year: gain of EUR 12 million).

Liquid funds (bank balances and securities held as current and non-current assets) available to the Group as of 31 December 2021 amounted to approximately EUR 36.8 million (previous year: EUR 36.0 million). Equity rose to EUR 79.8 million (previous year: EUR 45.6 million), increasing the equity ratio to 30% (previous year: 22%). Liabilities amounted to EUR 148 million (previous year: EUR 138.6 million). Net liabilities (cash and cash equivalents minus liabilities from bonds and to banks) decreased to EUR 80.5 million (previous year: EUR 92.4 million).

All figures for 2021 are preliminary and unaudited. Deutsche Rohstoff AG is expected to publish the audited consolidated financial statements and the annual report on 25 April 2022.

The Knight pad is on track for peak production. As reported, it is expected in Q2 2022. Currently, the wells are already producing 3,000 to 3,500 barrels of oil per day.

Mannheim, 14 March 2022

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Disclaimer

Deutsche Rohstoff AG published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 16:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
12:54pDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Preliminary consolidated figures for 2021
PU
12:38pDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Preliminary consolidated figures for 2021
EQ
03/09DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Strong increase in oil and gas reserves
PU
03/09DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Strong increase in oil and gas reserves
EQ
02/17DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Bright Rock acquires additional acreage in Wyoming
PU
02/17DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Bright Rock acquires additional acreage in Wyoming
EQ
02/08DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Successful additional placement of bond 19/24
PU
02/08DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Successful additional placement of bond 19/24
EQ
02/02DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Salt Creek participates in Occidental drilling program
PU
02/02DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Salt Creek participates in Occidental drilling program
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 72,0 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 103 M 113 M 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 144 M 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,00 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gutschlag Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Philipp Weitz Chief Financial Officer
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Borg Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Seybold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG42.86%157
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.92%176 412
RIO TINTO PLC13.74%120 962
GLENCORE PLC36.36%87 932
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.31%61 830
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.32%42 188