  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Rohstoff AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DR0   DE000A0XYG76

DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG

(DR0)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:30 2022-11-07 am EST
27.30 EUR    0.00%
11/03Deutsche Rohstoff Ag : Invitation to the second Capital Markets Day
EQ
10/31Deutsche Rohstoff Ag : Third quarter 2022 financial report published
EQ
10/14Deutsche Rohstoff Ag : EUR 20 million net income in the 3rd quarter
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Rohstoff : Presentation Webcall Q3 2022

11/07/2022 | 04:32am EST
Webcall Q3 2022

November 2022

2

Strongest 9-month result in the company's history

3rd quarter 2022

EUR m

3Q/2022

3Q/2021

Production in BOEPD 1

9,339

7,135

Group Net Income

52.6

21.6

Balance sheet total

347.0

225.3

Net debt

142.9

113.0

Cash and cash

67.2

33.6

equivalents 2

1 Barrel of oil equivalent per day

118.2

135.0

53.5

121%

72.8

85%

3Q21

R E V E N U E S

3Q22

3Q21

E Q U I T Y

3Q22

9,339

102.3

7,135

31%

96%

52.3

2 Definition of cash and cash equivalents expanded to include trade accounts receivable and payable:

3Q21

V O L U M E

3Q22

3Q21

E B I T D A

3Q22

cash, marketable securities, and trade accounts receivable, less trade accounts payable.

2

Production & Revenues on a high level

Oil(bbl)

3Q 22

3Q 21

S

1,351,255

865,197

M E

Gas and NGL (MCF)

7,189,519

6,495,641

L U

BOE

2,549,508

1,947,804

V O

BOEPD

9,339

7,135

1

Oil revenues (TEUR)

121,609

43,582

U E

Gas and NGL revenues (TEUR)

44,997

23,629

E N

Production tax (TEUR)

-13,217

-6,415

E V

Proft (+)/ Loss(-) from Hedging (TEUR)

-35,197

-7,611

R

Total revenue (TEUR)

118,192

53,186

Average WTI price (USD/BBL)

98.98

65.12

I L

Realized price before hedging (USD/BBL)

96.26

60.34

O

Profit(+)/loss(-) from hedging (USD/BBL)

-19.82

-7.83

Realized price after hedging (USD/BBL)

76.44

52.51

A L

Average Henry Hub price

6.74

3.60

U R A S

Realized price before hedging (USD/MMBtu)

6.69

4.36

G

T

Profit(+)/loss(-) from hedging (USD/MMBtu)

-1.50

-0.13

A

N

Realized price after hedging (USD/MMBtu)

5.19

4.23

VOLUMES

BO

BOE

Cub Creek

953,222

1,886,441

Elster Oil

69,068

233,806

Salt Creek

32,955

44,308

Bright Rock

296,010

384,954

SUMME

1,351,255

2,549,508

118.2

53.5

R E V E N U E

3Q21

3Q22

1H22

C O S T S

3Q 22

3Q 21

Opex (USD/BOE)

8.21

8.12

Depletion (USD/BOE)

12.72

14.07

  1. EUR/USD exchange rate - 1.055
  2. Including NGL sales
  3. The derivatives do not refer to the HenryHub, but a local trading point (i.e. CIG)

Share price on a good path despite minor setback

Deutsche Rohstoff share price since IPO

EUR 40,00

30,00

20,00

10,00

4

36 EUR (13 Jul 2022)

40 EUR (17 Oct 2022)

27.00 EUR

0,00

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

4

MCAP < Equity

5

MCAP &

2022

2023

2024

200

Equity

Guidance at WTI $85*

Guidance at WTI $75*

Guidance at WTI $75+

180

160

140

EUR

120

million

100

152-

140-

80

124

120+

in

135

157

128-

160

110-

100+

60

40

133

98

125

59

20

35

0

Market cap.

Equity

CAPEX

Revenues

EBITDA

CAPEX

Revenues

EBITDA

CAPEX

Revenues

EBITDA

* Guidance corresponds to base scenario: Oil 92 USD/BBL (Q2-Q4 2022) / 75 USD/BBL (2023); Gas: 4.0 USD/mcf; EUR/USD: 1.12

(Further information on guidance available at https://rohstoff.de/en/guidance/)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Rohstoff AG published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 09:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 157 M 156 M 156 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 45,5 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,93%
Capitalization 136 M 135 M 135 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 87,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
