Deutsche Rohstoff : Presentation Webcall Q3 2022
Strongest 9-month result in the company's history
3rd quarter 2022
EUR m
3Q/2022
3Q/2021
Production in BOEPD
9,339
7,135
Group Net Income
52.6
21.6
Balance sheet total
347.0
225.3
Net debt
142.9
113.0
Cash and cash
67.2
33.6
equivalents
1 Barrel of oil equivalent per day
118.2
135.0
53.5
121%
72.8
85%
3Q21
R E V E N U E S
3Q22
3Q21
E Q U I T Y
3Q22
9,339
102.3
7,135
31%
96%
52.3
2 Definition of cash and cash equivalents expanded to include trade accounts receivable and payable:
3Q21
V O L U M E
3Q22
3Q21
E B I T D A
3Q22
cash, marketable securities, and trade accounts receivable, less trade accounts payable.
Production & Revenues on a high level
Oil(bbl)
3Q 22
3Q 21
1,351,255
865,197
Gas and NGL (MCF)
7,189,519
6,495,641
BOE
2,549,508
1,947,804
BOEPD
9,339
7,135
Oil revenues (TEUR)
121,609
43,582
Gas and NGL revenues (TEUR)
44,997
23,629
Production tax (TEUR)
-13,217
-6,415
Proft (+)/ Loss(-) from Hedging (TEUR)
-35,197
-7,611
Total revenue (TEUR)
118,192
53,186
Average WTI price (USD/BBL)
98.98
65.12
Realized price before hedging (USD/BBL)
96.26
60.34
Profit(+)/loss(-) from hedging (USD/BBL)
-19.82
-7.83
Realized price after hedging (USD/BBL)
76.44
52.51
Average Henry Hub price
6.74
3.60
Realized price before hedging (USD/MMBtu)
6.69
4.36
Profit(+)/loss(-) from hedging (USD/MMBtu)
-1.50
-0.13
Realized price after hedging (USD/MMBtu)
5.19
4.23
VOLUMES
BOE
Cub Creek
953,222
1,886,441
Elster Oil
69,068
233,806
Salt Creek
32,955
44,308
Bright Rock
296,010
384,954
SUMME
1,351,255
2,549,508
118.2
53.5
R E V E N U E
3Q21
3Q22
1H22
C O S T S
3Q 22
3Q 21
Opex (USD/BOE)
8.21
8.12
Depletion
(USD/BOE)
12.72
14.07
EUR/USD exchange rate - 1.055
Including NGL sales
The derivatives do not refer to the HenryHub, but a local trading point (i.e. CIG)
Share price on a good path despite minor setback
Deutsche Rohstoff share price since IPO
EUR 40,00
30,00
20,00
10,00
36 EUR (13 Jul 2022)
40 EUR (17 Oct 2022)
27.00 EUR
0,00
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
MCAP &
2022
2023
2024
200
Equity
Guidance at WTI $85*
Guidance at WTI $75*
Guidance at WTI $75+
180
160
140
EUR
120
million
100
152-
140-
80
124
120+
in
135
157
128-
160
110-
100+
60
40
133
98
125
59
20
35
0
Market cap.
Equity
CAPEX
Revenues
EBITDA
CAPEX
Revenues
EBITDA
CAPEX
Revenues
EBITDA
* Guidance corresponds to base scenario: Oil 92 USD/BBL (Q2-Q4 2022) / 75 USD/BBL (2023); Gas: 4.0 USD/mcf; EUR/USD: 1.12
(Further information on guidance available at
https://rohstoff.de/en/guidance/)
