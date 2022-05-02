Deutsche Rohstoff : Quarterly Report Q1 2022

OVERVIEW OF THE FIRST QUARTER 2022

The year 2022 has started well for Deutsche Rohstoﬀ. The oil price has continued to move upwards thanks to restricted global supply coupled with rising demand. Since the end of February, this has been accelerated by the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine. At its peak, WTI traded at over 120 USD/barrel in March. At the end of the quarter, it was trading at around 100 USD/barrel.

The US gas price Henry Hub also saw a strong upward trend. It traded at USD 3.84/MMBtu at the beginning of the year, but clim- bed to over USD 7/MMBtu by mid-April.

Consolidated net income for the ﬁrst quarter was EUR 12.8 million (previous year EUR 11.7 million). We generated revenues of EUR 28.1 million in the ﬁrst three months (previous year: EUR 17.9 million). EBITDA amounted to EUR 25.2 million (previous year: EUR 21.3 million). In contrast to the previous year, the majo- rity of EBITDA is based on the operating result. Sales of securities contributed EUR 3.4 million, including a partial sale of shares in Northern Oil and Gas. At the end of the quarter, our Northern position still amounted to around 435,000 shares. For the full year, we expect sales to jump year-on-year to EUR 130 to 140 million. EBITDA is also expected to be signiﬁcantly higher than the previ- ous year (EUR 66.1 million) at EUR 110 to 120 million. As things stand today, we will again close the current year with a clearly positive consolidated result.

The good results are also reﬂected in the balance sheet as of March 31, 2022. The total of cash and cash equivalents, current receivables, and non-current and current securities reached EUR 77.9 million, compared with EUR 63.5 million at the end of

2021. This key ﬁgure reﬂects the renewed high cash inﬂow in the ﬁrst quarter. Accordingly, equity also increased to EUR 95.2 mil- lion at the end of the quarter, EUR 15.1 million higher than at year- end 2021, with the equity ratio reaching 32.4 percent compared to 30.2 percent at December 31, 2021.

Cub Creek's important Knight pad has been producing since mid- November. Contrary to the original planning, some work that is usually done after peak production had to be brought forward. For this reason, production did not increase signiﬁcantly until March. We expect peak production in the 2nd quarter. Net production in the Group in the ﬁrst quarter was 709,511 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), or 380,794 barrels of oil (BO).

Our four companies in the U.S. produced an average of 7,883 BOE or 4,231 BO per day in the ﬁrst quarter. All volume ﬁgures repre- sent the Group's net share. We expect a signiﬁcant increase in daily production in the coming quarters. For the full year, we ex- pect 9,300 to 10,000 BOEPD. The oil price realized after deducting hedging losses (approx. USD 23.63/bbl) and transportation costs (approx. USD 3.70/bbl) was around USD 68.74/bbl.

Cub Creek Energy produced 487,967 BOE (233,567 BO) in the ﬁrst three months of the year. As expected, the largest share came from Knight wells, which were already producing about 3,500 barrels per day in March.

Elster Oil & Gas produced 75,451 BOE (21,606 BO) through March 31. Production at Elster continues to run very consistently

and is ahead of expectations so far this year.

At Bright Rock Energy and Salt Creek Oil & Gas, ﬁrst quarter production totaled 146,093 BOE (125,622 BO). A major contributor to this production was the Buster well drilled last year on the new acreage acquired in Wyoming in 2020. The Buster well produced 611 barrels per day in the ﬁrst quarter. In total, it has produced 106,201 barrels since production commenced in October 2021.

As we did last year, we partially hedged our expected production. At the end of March, we had hedged 600,000 barrels of oil for the remaining months of April to December at an average price of around USD 64/barrel.

In the ﬁrst quarter, the hedge book generated a loss of EUR 10.5 million due to the rapid and strong price increase. Hedged were 323,200 barrels, which corresponded to 85 percent of actual pro- duction.

The development of oil prices is diﬃcult to predict due to political inﬂuences. However, there is much to suggest that prices will re- main at a high level. For our base forecast, we are using rather conservative assumptions of an oil price of 85 USD/barrel for the remainder of 2022, 4 USD/MMBtu for gas and an exchange rate of 1.12 EUR/USD.

In February, we had announced a cooperation with Oxy under which we participate in 18 Oxy wells in Wyoming. In the meanti- me, the ﬁrst six wells have progressed. We continue to expect

these six wells to start production in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the ﬁrst time, we plan to drill wells in Wyoming with Cub Creek in the second half of the year. The Cub Creek team is cur- rently making all necessary preparations. Due to the tight situa- tion regarding the availability of drilling equipment and material, there may be delays in these wells.

SHARE AND BONDS

Our stock gained approximately 43 percent in the ﬁrst quarter. In March, it reached an all-time high of 31 EUR. Compared with U.S. oil stocks, however, our share still shows signiﬁcant potential. In recent years, we performed signiﬁcantly better on a regular basis than comparable U.S. equities.

Our bonds are consistently trading above par. At the beginning of February, we were able to place the 19/24 bond to a volume of EUR 100 million. The convertible bond rose above the strike price for the ﬁrst time in the course of the ﬁrst quarter. Two bondhol- ders exercised their conversion rights and together received 9,357 new shares.

GOLD AND OIL PORTFOLIO

A smaller contribution was made in the ﬁrst quarter by our equity portfolio, which contributed EUR 0.9 million to net income. At the end of March, unrealized gains of around EUR 4.0 million were still

on the books. Since the portfolio was launched in April 2020, we have realized gains of EUR 22.1 million in proﬁts.

We are conﬁdent about the further development this year. The current year and also the coming year are characterized by strong growth in terms of production, sales and earnings. Our share port- folio should continue to be able to make a positive contribution to earnings. We are pleased to be able to propose an attractive di- vidend of 60 cents per share again at this year's Annual General Meeting. As in 2019, there is also the option to receive the divi- dend in the form of shares. We encourage all shareholders to

make use of this option.

With best regards from Mannheim

Thomas Gutschlag CEO

WELLPAD IN WYOMING, USA

Jan-Philipp Weitz CFO

IV.

ASSETS

I. 1. 2.

A.

FIXED ASSETS Intangible assets

Purchased franchises, industrial and similar rights and assets, and licenses in such rights and assets Goodwill

2.

II.

1.

3.

Property, plant and equipment Petroleum extraction equipment Exploration and evaluation Plant and machinery

4.

Other equipment, furniture and ﬁxtures

5.

Advance payments and assets under construction

III. 1. 2. 3.

Financial assets Equity investments

Loans to other investees and investors Securities classiﬁed as ﬁxed assets

B.

I.

CURRENT ASSETS Inventories

Finished goods and merchandiseII. 1. 2. 3.

Receivables and other assets Trade receivables

Receivables from other investees and investors Other assets

III.

Securities classiﬁed as current assets

Bank balances

C. D.

PREPAID EXPENSES DEFERRED TAX ASSETS TOTAL ASSETS

31.03.2022 31.03.2021 31.12.2021 EUR EUR EUR 30,119,379 21,209,762 28,569,435 1,237,533 1,322,855 1,252,075 31,356,912 22,532,617 29,821,510 147,460,594 109,654,607 143,612,198 2,031,325 4,208,453 5,225,207 107,396 119,871 111,402 87,967 198,685 107,480 11,302,723 0 0 160,990,005 114,181,616 149,056,287 14,551,553 16,900,936 14,551,553 5,224,903 4,712,026 4,781,640 11,485,458 13,213,826 13,630,221 31,261,914 34,826,788 32,963,414 174,500 185,720 174,500 174,500 185,720 174,500 25,260,936 14,384,799 16,794,783 2,374,371 149,002 1,103,287 8,748,703 7,397,081 8,529,081 36,384,010 21,930,882 26,427,151 12,765,998 19,459,226 10,791,863 17,246,684 16,236,222 12,699,856 1,172,493 1,211,826 892,604 2,228,132 1,238,540 2,163,570 293,580,648 231,803,437 264,990,755

EQUITY AND LIABILITIESA.

I.

EQUITY Subscribed Capital . / . less nominal value of treasury shares

D. E.

Conditional capital EUR 2,200,000 (previous year: EUR 2,200,000)

III. IV. V. VI.

II.

Capital reserves

4.

Retained income

3.

Equity diﬀerences from currency translation Consolidated net retained proﬁt Non-controlling interests

B. 1. 2.

PROVISIONS Tax provisions Other provisions

2.

C.

1.

LIABILITIES

Bonds, thereof convertible EUR 10,700,000 (previous year: EUR 10,700,000) Liabilities to banks

Trade payables Other liabilities

DEFERRED INCOME DEFFERED TAX LIABILITIES

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES