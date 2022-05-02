Deutsche Rohstoff : Quarterly Report Q1 2022

The year 2022 has started well for Deutsche Rohstoﬀ. The oilprice has continued to move upwards thanks to restricted globalsupply coupled with rising demand. Since the end of February, thishas been accelerated by the uncertainty caused by the war inUkraine. At its peak, WTI traded at over 120 USD/barrel in March.At the end of the quarter, it was trading at around 100 USD/barrel.
The US gas price Henry Hub also saw a strong upward trend. Ittraded at USD 3.84/MMBtu at the beginning of the year, but clim-bed to over USD 7/MMBtu by mid-April.
Consolidated net income for the ﬁrst quarter was EUR 12.8 million(previous year EUR 11.7 million). We generated revenues of EUR 28.1 million in the ﬁrst three months (previous year:EUR 17.9 million). EBITDA amounted to EUR 25.2 million (previousyear: EUR 21.3 million). In contrast to the previous year, the majo-rity of EBITDA is based on the operating result. Sales of securitiescontributed EUR 3.4 million, including a partial sale of shares inNorthern Oil and Gas. At the end of the quarter, our Northernposition still amounted to around 435,000 shares. For the full year,we expect sales to jump year-on-year to EUR 130 to 140 million.EBITDA is also expected to be signiﬁcantly higher than the previ-ous year (EUR 66.1 million) at EUR 110 to 120 million. As thingsstand today, we will again close the current year with a clearlypositive consolidated result.
The good results are also reﬂected in the balance sheet as ofMarch 31, 2022. The total of cash and cash equivalents, currentreceivables, and non-current and current securities reachedEUR 77.9 million, compared with EUR 63.5 million at the end of
2021. This key ﬁgure reﬂects the renewed high cash inﬂow in theﬁrst quarter. Accordingly, equity also increased to EUR 95.2 mil-lion at the end of the quarter, EUR 15.1 million higher than at year-end 2021, with the equity ratio reaching 32.4 percent comparedto 30.2 percent at December 31, 2021.
Cub Creek's important Knight pad has been producing since mid-November. Contrary to the original planning, some work that isusually done after peak production had to be brought forward. Forthis reason, production did not increase signiﬁcantly until March.We expect peak production in the 2nd quarter. Net production inthe Group in the ﬁrst quarter was 709,511 barrels of oil equivalent(BOE), or 380,794 barrels of oil (BO).
Our four companies in the U.S. produced an average of 7,883 BOEor 4,231 BO per day in the ﬁrst quarter. All volume ﬁgures repre-sent the Group's net share. We expect a signiﬁcant increase indaily production in the coming quarters. For the full year, we ex-pect 9,300 to 10,000 BOEPD. The oil price realized after deductinghedging losses (approx. USD 23.63/bbl) and transportation costs(approx. USD 3.70/bbl) was around USD 68.74/bbl.
Cub Creek Energyproduced 487,967 BOE (233,567 BO) in theﬁrst three months of the year. As expected, the largest share came from Knight wells, which were already producing about3,500 barrels per day in March.
Elster Oil & Gasproduced 75,451 BOE (21,606 BO) throughMarch 31. Production at Elster continues to run very consistently
and is ahead of expectations so far this year.
AtBright Rock EnergyandSalt Creek Oil & Gas, ﬁrst quarterproduction totaled 146,093 BOE (125,622 BO). A major contributorto this production was the Buster well drilled last year on the newacreage acquired in Wyoming in 2020. The Buster well produced611 barrels per day in the ﬁrst quarter. In total, it has produced106,201 barrels since production commenced in October 2021.
As we did last year, we partially hedged our expected production.At the end of March, we had hedged 600,000 barrels of oil for theremaining months of April to December at an average price ofaround USD 64/barrel.
In the ﬁrst quarter, the hedge book generated a loss of EUR 10.5million due to the rapid and strong price increase. Hedged were323,200 barrels, which corresponded to 85 percent of actual pro-duction.
The development of oil prices is diﬃcult to predict due to politicalinﬂuences. However, there is much to suggest that prices will re-main at a high level. For our base forecast, we are using ratherconservative assumptions of an oil price of 85 USD/barrel for theremainder of 2022, 4 USD/MMBtu for gas and an exchange rateof 1.12 EUR/USD.
In February, we had announced a cooperation with Oxy underwhich we participate in 18 Oxy wells in Wyoming. In the meanti-me, the ﬁrst six wells have progressed. We continue to expect
these six wells to start production in the fourth quarter of 2022.
For the ﬁrst time, we plan to drill wells in Wyoming with CubCreek in the second half of the year. The Cub Creek team is cur-rently making all necessary preparations. Due to the tight situa-tion regarding the availability of drilling equipment and material,there may be delays in these wells.
SHARE AND BONDS
Our stock gained approximately 43 percent in the ﬁrst quarter. InMarch, it reached an all-time high of 31 EUR. Compared with U.S.oil stocks, however, our share still shows signiﬁcant potential. Inrecent years, we performed signiﬁcantly better on a regular basisthan comparable U.S. equities.
Our bonds are consistently trading above par. At the beginning ofFebruary, we were able to place the 19/24 bond to a volume ofEUR 100 million. The convertible bond rose above the strike pricefor the ﬁrst time in the course of the ﬁrst quarter. Two bondhol-ders exercised their conversion rights and together received 9,357new shares.
GOLD AND OIL PORTFOLIO
A smaller contribution was made in the ﬁrst quarter by our equityportfolio, which contributed EUR 0.9 million to net income. At theend of March, unrealized gains of around EUR 4.0 million were still
on the books. Since the portfolio was launched in April 2020, wehave realized gains of EUR 22.1 million in proﬁts.
We are conﬁdent about the further development this year. Thecurrent year and also the coming year are characterized by stronggrowth in terms of production, sales and earnings. Our share port-folio should continue to be able to make a positive contribution toearnings. We are pleased to be able to propose an attractive di-vidend of 60 cents per share again at this year's Annual GeneralMeeting. As in 2019, there is also the option to receive the divi-dend in the form of shares. We encourage all shareholders to
make use of this option.
With best regards from Mannheim
Thomas GutschlagCEO
WELLPAD IN WYOMING, USA
Jan-Philipp WeitzCFO
IV.
ASSETS
I. 1. 2.
A.
FIXED ASSETSIntangible assets
Purchased franchises, industrial and similar rights and assets, and licenses in such rights and assets Goodwill
2.
II.
1.
3.
Property, plant and equipment Petroleum extraction equipment Exploration and evaluation Plant and machinery
4.
Other equipment, furniture and ﬁxtures
5.
Advance payments and assets under construction
III. 1. 2. 3.
Financial assets Equity investments
Loans to other investees and investors Securities classiﬁed as ﬁxed assets
B.
I.
CURRENT ASSETSInventories
Finished goods and merchandiseII. 1. 2. 3.
Receivables and other assets Trade receivables
Receivables from other investees and investorsOther assets
III.
Securities classiﬁed as current assets
Bank balances
C. D.
PREPAID EXPENSES DEFERRED TAX ASSETSTOTAL ASSETS
31.03.2022
31.03.2021
31.12.2021
EUR
EUR
EUR
30,119,379
21,209,762
28,569,435
1,237,533
1,322,855
1,252,075
31,356,912
22,532,617
29,821,510
147,460,594
109,654,607
143,612,198
2,031,325
4,208,453
5,225,207
107,396
119,871
111,402
87,967
198,685
107,480
11,302,723
0
0
160,990,005
114,181,616
149,056,287
14,551,553
16,900,936
14,551,553
5,224,903
4,712,026
4,781,640
11,485,458
13,213,826
13,630,221
31,261,914
34,826,788
32,963,414
174,500
185,720
174,500
174,500
185,720
174,500
25,260,936
14,384,799
16,794,783
2,374,371
149,002
1,103,287
8,748,703
7,397,081
8,529,081
36,384,010
21,930,882
26,427,151
12,765,998
19,459,226
10,791,863
17,246,684
16,236,222
12,699,856
1,172,493
1,211,826
892,604
2,228,132
1,238,540
2,163,570
293,580,648
231,803,437
264,990,755
EQUITY AND LIABILITIESA.
I.
EQUITYSubscribed Capital . / . less nominal value of treasury shares
D. E.
Conditional capital EUR 2,200,000 (previous year: EUR 2,200,000)
III. IV. V. VI.
II.
Capital reserves
4.
Retained income
3.
Equity diﬀerences from currency translation Consolidated net retained proﬁt Non-controlling interests