Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Rohstoff AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DR0   DE000A0XYG76

DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG

(DR0)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Rohstoff : Salt Creek participates in Occidental drilling program

02/02/2022 | 10:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

USD 65 million investment

Mannheim. Salt Creek Oil & Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Rohstoff AG (FRA: DR0), has signed a contract to participate in 18 development wells in the Powder River Basin/Wyoming, USA. Drilling will commence during the first quarter 2022. Over a 12-month period, Salt Creek will invest approximately USD 65 million.

Explanatory Note:

Occidental ("Oxy", NYSE: OXY) is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the United States. Among other assets, the company holds a significant acreage position in the southern Powder River Basin. The drilling is taking place in a well-developed part of the field where there are already a large number of producing wells. Production is expected to come online in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023.

Thomas Gutschlag, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff, commented, "We are pleased to participate in drilling operations by a world-class operator such as Oxy. The wells will be a significant contributor to our revenues and earnings from 2023 to 2025. Given the proximity to Cub Creek and Bright Rock acreage, we also expect to gain additional insights for the development of our own acreage."

Mannheim, 2 February 2022

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Disclaimer

Deutsche Rohstoff AG published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 15:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
10:29aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Salt Creek participates in Occidental drilling program
PU
10:10aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Salt Creek participates in Occidental drilling program
EQ
01/20DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : 2022 guidance raised/EBITDA 2021 above forecast
PU
01/20DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : 2022 guidance raised/EBITDA 2021 above forecast
EQ
01/20Deutsche Rohstoff AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
2021DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Bright Rock Announces Strong Results from its Buster Well in Wyomin..
PU
2021DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Bright Rock Announces Strong Results from its Buster Well in Wyomin..
EQ
2021DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : New Edition of the Rheingold Medal
PU
2021DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : New Edition of the Rheingold Medal
EQ
2021DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 72,0 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 103 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 114 M 129 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,10 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gutschlag Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Philipp Weitz Chief Financial Officer
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Borg Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Seybold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG13.79%129
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED0.95%12 557
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED16.29%10 496
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-0.39%7 464
HECLA MINING COMPANY-2.30%2 745
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD-9.23%2 147