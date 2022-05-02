Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Rohstoff AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DR0   DE000A0XYG76

DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG

(DR0)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/02 05:42:55 am EDT
28.65 EUR   +4.56%
05:27aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Quarterly Report Q1 2022
PU
05:07aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Successful start to the new financial year
PU
04:44aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Successful start to the new financial year
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deutsche Rohstoff : Successful start to the new financial year

05/02/2022 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated net income for the first quarter EUR 12.8 million/Strong increase in equity capital

Mannheim. The Deutsche Rohstoff Group achieved a net income of EUR 12.8 million in the first quarter (previous year: EUR 11.7 million). At EUR 28.1 million, sales were significantly higher than in the previous year (EUR 17.9 million). EBITDA jumped to EUR 25.2 million in the first quarter, also higher than in the previous year (EUR 21.3 million). The quarterly report is now available HERE.

The result is based to a greater extent on operating income than in the first quarter of the previous year. This time, other operating income contributed only EUR 3.4 million to the consolidated result. In the previous year, the contribution had been more than twice as high at EUR 9.5 million. The losses from hedging, which totaled EUR 10.5 million (previous year: loss of EUR 1.6 million), had a negative impact on profits. For the rest of the year, however, the hedged production ratio is only around 40% and for 2023 it is below 10%. In the first quarter, an average oil price of USD 68.74/barrel after hedging losses and transport costs was achieved, well above the previous year (USD 48.09/barrel).

The consolidated balance sheet reflects the good results of the previous year and the first quarter. Consolidated equity increased to EUR 95.2 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to EUR 80.1 million at year-end 2021. In addition to the consolidated profit, the strong increase in the US-Dollar exchange rate also had a positive impact on equity. The equity ratio reached 32.4 percent compared to 30.2 percent as of December 31, 2021. Liquid assets of the extended definition (bank balances + securities held as fixed and current assets + current receivables) amounted to EUR 77.9 million at the end of the first quarter. Liabilities increased slightly to EUR 154.8 million. This is mainly due to the placement of the bond 19/24 at the beginning of February.

Production by the US subsidiaries in the first quarter totaled 709,511 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE; previous year 578,912 BOE) and 380,794 barrels of oil (BO; previous year 329,309 BO). The important Knight well did not produce at the expected rate until March due to early worovers on the wells. A pleasing contribution to the Group's production was made by the Bright Rock Energy subsidiary, whose production in the first quarter rose to 140,635 BOE (previous year 38.015 BOE). The Buster well in Wyoming, drilled last year, continues to produce very encouragingly. It reached 611 barrels per day in the first quarter. In total, the well has produced about 106,000 barrels since production began in late October 2021 through the end of March.

A profit contribution of EUR 3.4 million was provided by sales from securities in the first quarter. The sale of a third of the Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) position made a significant contribution. The portfolio of NOG shares still amounted to around 435,000 shares at the end of the quarter. The share portfolio contributed around EUR 0.9 million to earnings. At the end of March, unrealized gains in the portfolio amounted to a further approximately EUR 4.0 million. Excluding the shares in NOG, around EUR 12 million is currently still invested in the portfolio.

For the current year, the Management Board expects a significant jump in sales and EBITDA. According to the forecast published at the end of April, sales in the base scenario will be between EUR 130 and 140 million and EBITDA between EUR 110 and 120 million. Net profit is expected to be clearly positive. The forecast is based on an oil price of 85 USD/barrel for the rest of the year, a gas price of 4 USD/mmBtu and an exchange rate of 1.12 EUR/USD (see press release of April 25, 2022). Further scenarios and the guidance for 2023 can be found here www.rohstoff.de/en/guidance/.

The Executive Board of Deutsche Rohstoff AG will hold a Zoom Call on Tuesday, May 3, at 11:00 a.m., to discuss the first quarter results. Interested investors can register for the call HERE.

Mannheim, 2 May 2022

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Disclaimer

Deutsche Rohstoff AG published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 09:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
05:27aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Quarterly Report Q1 2022
PU
05:07aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Successful start to the new financial year
PU
04:44aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Successful start to the new financial year
EQ
04/26Deutsche Rohstoff AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/25DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Consolidated financial statements, higher forecast for 2022, forecast ..
PU
04/25DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Consolidated financial statements, higher forecast for 2022, foreca..
EQ
04/25Deutsche Rohstoff AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
04/25Deutsche Rohstoff AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
04/07DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF : Changes in Executive and Supervisory Board planned
PU
04/07DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Changes in Executive and Supervisory Board planned
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 119 M 126 M 126 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 68,0 M 71,7 M 71,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 136 M 143 M 143 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,40 €
Average target price 31,00 €
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Gutschlag Chief Executive Officer
Jan-Philipp Weitz Chief Financial Officer
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gregor Borg Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Seybold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG34.98%143
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.69%172 440
RIO TINTO PLC16.64%119 105
GLENCORE PLC32.63%81 529
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.90%54 654
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.80%45 272