08.02.2024
Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 23, 2024
Address: http://www.telekom.com/gb23

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 23, 2024
Address: http://www.telekom.com/23FY

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 23, 2024
Address: http://www.telekom.com/gb23

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 23, 2024
Address: http://www.telekom.com/23FY

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
