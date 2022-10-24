Advanced search
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:26 2022-10-24 am EDT
18.14 EUR   +0.48%
10/19EQT, Tillman lining up rival bids for stake in French towers firm TDF - sources
RE
10/19DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/18Deutsche Telekom's Tech Incubator, Founders Factory to Launch New Venture Studio in Berlin
MT
AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/24/2022 | 04:56am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

24.10.2022 / 10:54 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: http://www.telekom.com/22qIII

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: http://www.telekom.com/22q3

24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470357  24.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470357&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 116 B 114 B 114 B
Net income 2022 6 631 M 6 504 M 6 504 M
Net Debt 2022 140 B 137 B 137 B
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 89 773 M 88 048 M 88 048 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 210 595
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 18,06 €
Average target price 24,63 €
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.77%88 048
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-31.97%148 460
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.09%135 120
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION28.06%93 881
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-23.03%57 767
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-49.32%52 816