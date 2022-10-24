AFR: Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
24.10.2022 / 10:54 CET/CEST
Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: http://www.telekom.com/22qIII
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: http://www.telekom.com/22q3
|English
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|www.telekom.com
