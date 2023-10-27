EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



27.10.2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023

Address: http://www.telekom.com/23QIII



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023

Address: http://www.telekom.com/23Q3



