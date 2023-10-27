EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: http://www.telekom.com/23QIII
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: http://www.telekom.com/23Q3
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|53113 Bonn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1758841 27.10.2023 CET/CEST