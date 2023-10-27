EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.10.2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: http://www.telekom.com/23QIII

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: http://www.telekom.com/23Q3

Language: English
