LONDON (dpa-AFX Broker) - The British investment bank Barclays has left its rating for Deutsche Telekom at "Overweight" with a target price of 29.50 euros. The focus is on capital allocation, wrote analyst Mathieu Robilliard in a study published on Wednesday in view of the planned purchase of US Cellular by the US subsidiary T-Mobile US./ajx/la

