Broadband providers complain about Telekom's fiber-optic rollout

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In an incendiary letter to Digital Minister Volker Wissing (FDP), competitors of Deutsche Telekom have warned of the consequences of uncoordinated fiber-optic expansion in Germany. In the letter, the broadband associations Anga, Breko, Buglas and VATM, as well as the Association of Municipal Enterprises (VKU), accuse Deutsche Telekom of using "strategic maneuvers" to slow down fiber-optic expansion and thus jeopardize the broadband expansion targets of the German government.

The associations complain that Deutsche Telekom is competing with existing fiber-optic networks of competitors with its own lines or is unsettling residents with vague expansion announcements. This also affects networks of Deutsche Telekom competitors that have been in the planning stage for some time. With this approach, Deutsche Telekom is destroying the business plans of the expanding companies and delaying their expansion activities: "What is left behind are communities that are often only partially expanded by Deutsche Telekom, and citizens without a fiber optic connection.

Deutsche Telekom, which for years had focused primarily on optimizing existing copper lines, has recently been pushing hard to expand its fixed-network offering with fiber-optic lines. This year alone, the company is targeting a figure of three million households with access, said Group CEO Tim Höttges in February. However, the rapid expansion has repeatedly led to accusations that Deutsche Telekom is planning or building lines even though it has access to competitors' lines.

Telekom manager Thilo Höllen, who is responsible for the Group's broadband cooperations, always rejects these accusations. The so-called superstructure accounts for only a fraction of network expansion in Germany, Höllen wrote in a guest article for the industry service "Tagesspiegel Background." In 2022, the superstructure at Telekom would be less than one percent.

Telekom's competitors, on the other hand, are calling on the German government, as Deutsche Telekom's major shareholder, to put its 30 percent stake in the former state-owned company on the line and persuade Telekom's management to change course on the fiber-optic superstructure.