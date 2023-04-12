Advanced search
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:16 2023-04-12 am EDT
22.40 EUR   +0.09%
Broadband providers complain about Telekom's fiber-optic rollout
04/10Deutsche Telekom : Annoucement
04/06T-Mobile acquires majority US subsidiary
Broadband providers complain about Telekom's fiber-optic rollout

04/12/2023 | 11:58pm EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In an incendiary letter to Digital Minister Volker Wissing (FDP), competitors of Deutsche Telekom have warned of the consequences of uncoordinated fiber-optic expansion in Germany. In the letter, the broadband associations Anga, Breko, Buglas and VATM, as well as the Association of Municipal Enterprises (VKU), accuse Deutsche Telekom of using "strategic maneuvers" to slow down fiber-optic expansion and thus jeopardize the broadband expansion targets of the German government.

The associations complain that Deutsche Telekom is competing with existing fiber-optic networks of competitors with its own lines or is unsettling residents with vague expansion announcements. This also affects networks of Deutsche Telekom competitors that have been in the planning stage for some time. With this approach, Deutsche Telekom is destroying the business plans of the expanding companies and delaying their expansion activities: "What is left behind are communities that are often only partially expanded by Deutsche Telekom, and citizens without a fiber optic connection.

Deutsche Telekom, which for years had focused primarily on optimizing existing copper lines, has recently been pushing hard to expand its fixed-network offering with fiber-optic lines. This year alone, the company is targeting a figure of three million households with access, said Group CEO Tim Höttges in February. However, the rapid expansion has repeatedly led to accusations that Deutsche Telekom is planning or building lines even though it has access to competitors' lines.

Telekom manager Thilo Höllen, who is responsible for the Group's broadband cooperations, always rejects these accusations. The so-called superstructure accounts for only a fraction of network expansion in Germany, Höllen wrote in a guest article for the industry service "Tagesspiegel Background." In 2022, the superstructure at Telekom would be less than one percent.

Telekom's competitors, on the other hand, are calling on the German government, as Deutsche Telekom's major shareholder, to put its 30 percent stake in the former state-owned company on the line and persuade Telekom's management to change course on the fiber-optic superstructure./chd/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.09% 22.4 Delayed Quote.20.18%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.10% 92 Delayed Quote.9.21%
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Financials
Sales 2023 114 B 125 B 125 B
Net income 2023 7 574 M 8 316 M 8 316 M
Net Debt 2023 139 B 153 B 153 B
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 3,39%
Capitalization 111 B 122 B 122 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 206 759
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 22,40 €
Average target price 25,90 €
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG20.18%122 297
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED25.99%177 444
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.13%165 685
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.92%100 722
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED39.09%82 160
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY15.98%55 647
