M, L to XL: Generative AI offerings for enterprises at a fixed price

Corporate GPT environment for secure, security-compliant access

Diverse use cases from chat tool to advisor avatar

Flexible integration of own data sources for precise chat responses

Laura is the name of the smart dialog system that provided guests interactively with advice on the digitalization solutions presented at Digital X 2023. © Deutsche Telekom

People increasingly use open-access generative AI chatbots such as ChatGPT in their everyday working lives. From texts and translations to customer inquiries, digital helpers can provide support. The tricky challenge for companies is that the data entered ends up in a publicly accessible data pool. With its Business GPT offerings, Deutsche Telekom provides a secure solution for business customers.

"Our goal is to provide companies with reliable support on their path to integrating artificial intelligence, from conception to operation, across all industries," says Klaus Werner, Director Business Customers, Telekom Deutschland. "We are bringing AI further and further into the world of work through various solutions and products. We pay particular attention to IT security. Business GPT ensures the security of confidential data and enables efficient work processes."

Deutsche Telekom offers Business GPT as an enterprise license available in M, L to XL with modular functionalities at a fixed price. The tool for generative AI was specifically developed for business customers and is operated on Deutsche Telekom's own cloud infrastructure with data storage in Europe. It is trained to understand large volumes of text and conveys information in natural dialogs. Companies can easily and flexibly add their own content to the AI assistant's database and thus customize the chat responses.

Business GPT enables increased efficiency in manual work processes in all industries. The AI robot can assist in the creation of content: generate ideas, write texts, analyze data and create summaries. It can resolve customer service issues and provide personalized recommendations and information. In learning platforms, the software can answer questions from learners, explain concepts or assist with tasks. The bot can also be used in market research or for surveys. Furthermore, the tool translates in real time.

By integrating the company's own product databases, service descriptions or documentation and linking to the intranet, the answers provided by Business GPT can be precisely controlled. Furthermore, within one Business GPT environment, companies can offer individual models with specific additional knowledge for different use cases of their specialist departments. The tool automates recurring tasks: around the clock and with many users simultaneously. This simplifies the workload for companies.

GPT bots are often accessed via web browsers. However, via an extension, they can also answer questions interactively as avatars in retail stores or online stores - around the clock. Various AI technologies are combined for these digital product advisors: speech is first converted into text by AI. The language model generates a suitable answer. This answer is then translated into spoken language using a so-called Text2Speech model - in real time and in several languages if required. These intelligent dialog systems can be a valuable addition to customer service, especially for routine, recurring inquiries.

With prepaid quotas, companies have full control over their expenditure. They can increase or decrease the number of allocated usage rights as required. This is ideal for growing companies who simply allow additional users onto their chosen product package rather than having to purchase - and manage - new individual licenses. The company license ensures that all employees work with the same version of the software. This facilitates collaboration. In contrast to individual licenses, this form of licensing allows central management of the Software-as-a-Service solution and does not require IT expertise for deployment.

The application has been tested in accordance with Deutsche Telekom's strict data protection and security requirements. On request, Business GPT can be set up within a company's Microsoft Azure account.

Business GPT is structured as a modular offering:

Module M : Chat application GPT 3.5 and GPT 4 as well as provision of an API interface for integrating the company's own processes or connecting its applications such as the company's website, optional connection to an authentication system for a one-off fee of EUR 1,700 plus EUR 650 per month.

: Chat application GPT 3.5 and GPT 4 as well as provision of an API interface for integrating the company's own processes or connecting its applications such as the company's website, optional connection to an authentication system for a one-off fee of EUR 1,700 plus EUR 650 per month. Module L : Chat application GPT 3.5 and GPT 4 as well as provision of an API interface. Own documents can be imported, an extension for Internet access allows open searches on the Internet. The price is a one-off fee of 1,700 euros plus 1,500 euros per month.

: Chat application GPT 3.5 and GPT 4 as well as provision of an API interface. Own documents can be imported, an extension for Internet access allows open searches on the Internet. The price is a one-off fee of 1,700 euros plus 1,500 euros per month. Module XL: For an individual project solution, integration into the company's own Azure environment is possible from 42,000 euros. Internal data sources can be integrated.

In individual consultancy sessions in addition to each module, companies learn about possible application scenarios for their business.

