EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



05.02.2024 / 17:38 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, February 5, 2024

Share buy-back program – 5th Interim Notification

In the period from January 29, 2024 until, and including, February 2, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,600,750 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number of,shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€) 2024-01-29 317,900 22.9888 7,308,149 2024-01-30 318,250 22.9592 7,306,765 2024-01-31 321,800 22.7072 7,307,170 2024-02-01 320,950 22.7678 7,307,325 2024-02-02 321,850 22.7055 7,307,765 Total 1,600,750 22.8257 36,537,174

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780 .

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2024 through, and including, February 2, 2024 amounts to 7,409,696 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, GermanyISIN: DE0005557508Bonn, February 5, 2024Share buy-back program – 5Interim NotificationIn the period from January 29, 2024 until, and including, February 2, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,600,750 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2024 through, and including, February 2, 2024 amounts to 7,409,696 shares.The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.

05.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

