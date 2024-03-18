EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



18.03.2024 / 18:49 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, March 18, 2024

Share buy-back program – 11th Interim Notification



In the period from March 11, 2024 until, and including, March 15, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,767,100 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.



The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€) 2024-03-11 350,800 21.9207 7,689,788 2024-03-12 351,800 21.8557 7,688,800 2024-03-13 355,500 21.6332 7,690,618 2024-03-14 356,600 21.5676 7,690,990 2024-03-15 352,400 21.8262 7,691,549 Total 1,767,100 21.7607 38,451,745

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780 .

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2024 through, and including, March 15, 2024 amounts to 17,804,310 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.





18.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

