EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information



25.03.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, March 25, 2024

Share buy-back program – 12th Interim Notification

In the period from March 18, 2024 until, and including, March 22, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,758,566 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of January 2, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€) 2024-03-18 354,600 21.6865 7,690,044 2024-03-19 352,000 21.8383 7,697,987 2024-03-20 351,200 21.8748 7,682,436 2024-03-21 350,000 21.9726 7,690,414 2024-03-22 350.766 21.9643 7,704,332 Total 1,758,566 21.8668 38,465,213

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780 .

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from January 3, 2024 through, and including, March 22, 2024 amounts to 19.562.876 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



25.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

