CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information
May 27, 2024 at 09:40 pm EDT
Share
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information
28.05.2024 / 03:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, May 27, 2024
Share buy-back program –1st Interim Notification
In the period from May 20, 2024 until, and including, May 24, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,965,732 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of May 20, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from May 20, 2024 through, and including, Mai 24, 2024 amounts to 1,965,732 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
28.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Deutsche Telekom AG is one of the world's leading telecommunication operators. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- telecommunication services (83%): mobile telephony services (252.2 million subscribers at the end of 2023), fixed telephony (25.4 million subscribers), data transmission, Internet access, Websites hosting, mail service, development of information and communication systems, etc.;
- other (17%): notably sale of mobile handsets, accessories and telecommunications equipment.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (23%), Europe (11.9%), North America (64.7%) and other (0.4%).