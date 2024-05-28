EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, May 27, 2024

Share buy-back program –1st Interim Notification

In the period from May 20, 2024 until, and including, May 24, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,965,732 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of May 20, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated price excluding incidental purchasing costs (€) 2024-05-20 390,250 22.2060 8,665,892 2024-05-21 388,780 22.1490 8,611,088 2024-05-22 391,602 22.0559 8,637,135 2024-05-23 396,600 21.8391 8,661,387 2024-05-24 398,500 21.7334 8,660,760 Total 1,965,732 21.9967 43,236,262

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780 .

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from May 20, 2024 through, and including, Mai 24, 2024 amounts to 1,965,732 shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.



