10.06.2024 / 21:30 CET/CEST

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, June 10, 2024



Share buy-back program –3rd Interim Notification



In the period from June 3, 2024 until, and including, June 7, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,902,607 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcements of May 20, 2024 and of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.



The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows: Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2024-06-03 364,800 22.6480 8,231,639 2024-06-04 389,500 22.2460 8,664,817 2024-06-05 383,000 22.6160 8,661,928 2024-06-06 382,103 22.6681 8,661,549 2024-06-07 383,204 22.5817 8,653,398 Total 1,902,607 22.5340 42,873,331

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780 .



The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from May 20, 2024 through, and including, June 3, 2024 amounts to 4,309,657 shares.



The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, June 7, 2024 amounts to 1,537,807 shares.



The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.





