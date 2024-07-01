EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information
01.07.2024 / 20:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, July, 1, 2024
Share buy-back program – 4th Interim Notification
In the period from June 24, 2024 until, and including, June 28, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,779,300 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
|Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Daily weighted average price (€)
|
Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
|2024-06-24
|
374,750
|
23.1208
|
8,664,520
|2024-06-25
|
353.000
|
23.2975
|
8,224,018
|2024-06-26
|
350,050
|
23.3165
|
8,161,941
|2024-06-27
|
351,500
|
23.3939
|
8,222,956
|2024-06-28
|
350,000
|
23.4818
|
8,218,630
|Total
|
1,779,300
|
23.3193
|
41,492,065
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, June 28, 2024 amounts to 7,132,107 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
01.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com