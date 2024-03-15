Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.03.2024 / 15:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Claudia
Last name(s): Nemat

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.75 EUR 109750.50 EUR
21.745 EUR 160739.04 EUR
21.74 EUR 158071.54 EUR
21.735 EUR 125910.855 EUR
21.73 EUR 161866.77 EUR
21.725 EUR 119118.175 EUR
21.72 EUR 149802.84 EUR
21.715 EUR 258321.64 EUR
21.71 EUR 149733.87 EUR
21.705 EUR 100103.46 EUR
21.70 EUR 60933.60 EUR
21.695 EUR 93505.45 EUR
21.69 EUR 106346.07 EUR
21.685 EUR 139694.77 EUR
21.68 EUR 71327.20 EUR
21.675 EUR 69273.30 EUR
21.67 EUR 25787.30 EUR
21.665 EUR 216758.325 EUR
21.66 EUR 205315.14 EUR
21.665 EUR 36618.605 EUR
21.65 EUR 7577.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.7058 EUR 2526550.12 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetr
MIC: XFRA


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
90267  15.03.2024 CET/CEST

