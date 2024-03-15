Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
15.03.2024 / 15:33 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
Title:
|First name:
|
Claudia
Last name(s):
|
Nemat
a) Position / status
Position:
|
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
|
Share
ISIN:
|
DE0005557508
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
21.75 EUR
|
109750.50 EUR
21.745 EUR
|
160739.04 EUR
21.74 EUR
|
158071.54 EUR
21.735 EUR
|
125910.855 EUR
21.73 EUR
|
161866.77 EUR
21.725 EUR
|
119118.175 EUR
21.72 EUR
|
149802.84 EUR
21.715 EUR
|
258321.64 EUR
21.71 EUR
|
149733.87 EUR
21.705 EUR
|
100103.46 EUR
21.70 EUR
|
60933.60 EUR
21.695 EUR
|
93505.45 EUR
21.69 EUR
|
106346.07 EUR
21.685 EUR
|
139694.77 EUR
21.68 EUR
|
71327.20 EUR
21.675 EUR
|
69273.30 EUR
21.67 EUR
|
25787.30 EUR
21.665 EUR
|
216758.325 EUR
21.66 EUR
|
205315.14 EUR
21.665 EUR
|
36618.605 EUR
21.65 EUR
|
7577.50 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
|
Aggregated volume
21.7058 EUR
|
2526550.12 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
15.03.2024
f) Place of the transaction
