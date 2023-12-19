

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.12.2023 / 23:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dana Amelie Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thorsten Last name(s): Langheim Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction

Received a donation of 13,850 Deutsche Telekom shares from a person closely related to the reporting party.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

14/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

