  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:21:43 2023-04-14 pm EDT
22.16 EUR   -0.66%
03:02pDd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Dr. Reinhard Ploss, sell
EQ
04/13JPMorgan leaves Deutsche Telekom at 'Overweight' - Target 30 euros
DP
04/13DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : JP Morgan maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Dr. Reinhard Ploss, sell

04/14/2023 | 03:02pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.04.2023 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Reinhard
Last name(s): Ploss

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.3292 EUR 97422.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.3292 EUR 97422.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


14.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82539  14.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1608087&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 115 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2023 8 149 M 9 006 M 9 006 M
Net Debt 2023 139 B 154 B 154 B
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 3,42%
Capitalization 110 B 121 B 122 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
EV / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 206 759
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 22,31 €
Average target price 25,90 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.67%122 586
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.34%179 382
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.51%165 139
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.79%102 483
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED40.39%84 469
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY16.12%56 448
