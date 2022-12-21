DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 10,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG without an end date in the form of so-called knock-out options with a knock-out ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.12.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thorsten Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative ISIN: DE000SQ2WR38

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 10,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG without an end date in the form of so-called knock-out options with a knock-out threshold and a strike price of EUR 18.356501.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.49 EUR 4900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.49 EUR 4900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

19/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

