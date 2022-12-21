Advanced search
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-12-20 am EST
18.88 EUR   -0.33%
Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 10,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with expiry date March 17, 2023 and a strike price (base price) of EUR 18.00.
EQ
12/16Germany ups reliance on Huawei for 5G despite security fears -survey
RE
12/14DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 10,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG without an end date in the form of so-called knock-out options with a knock-out ...

12/21/2022 | 01:02am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000SQ2WR38

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 10,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG without an end date in the form of so-called knock-out options with a knock-out threshold and a strike price of EUR 18.356501.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.49 EUR 4900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.49 EUR 4900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80061  21.12.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 115 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2022 7 404 M 7 869 M 7 869 M
Net Debt 2022 149 B 158 B 158 B
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 93 890 M 99 777 M 99 777 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 207 930
Free-Float 64,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 18,88 €
Average target price 24,75 €
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.85%99 777
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-28.73%155 519
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.40%140 614
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.24%94 551
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.50%56 591
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED19.23%51 917