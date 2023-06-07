Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:12:29 2023-06-07 am EDT
19.07 EUR   -0.94%
08:02aDd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on Dec. 16, 2026 and a strike price of EUR 26.00.
EQ
05:08aDeutsche Telekom : Wolfgang Metze becomes Director Private Customers at Telekom
PU
06/06EU's Breton cites telcos' investment gap for Big Tech network fee push
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on Dec. 16, 2026 and a strike price of EUR 26.00.

06/07/2023 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.06.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000HG7AMW8

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on Dec. 16, 2026 and a strike price of EUR 26.00.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.084 EUR 8400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.084 EUR 8400.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83713  07.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1651839&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
08:02aDd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in..
EQ
05:08aDeutsche Telekom : Wolfgang Metze becomes Director Private Customers at Telekom
PU
06/06EU's Breton cites telcos' investment gap for Big Tech network fee push
RE
06/06DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/05Dd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy
EQ
06/05Dd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy
EQ
06/05Germany's DAX Slides as Eurozone Business Activity Slows
MT
06/05DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
06/05German Shares Muted Amid Europe's Two-speed Economy
MT
06/05DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 112 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2023 14 428 M 15 421 M 15 421 M
Net Debt 2023 139 B 149 B 149 B
P/E ratio 2023 7,94x
Yield 2023 3,98%
Capitalization 95 744 M 102 B 102 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 207 789
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 19,25 €
Average target price 25,98 €
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.31%102 335
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.05%184 071
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.54%145 879
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.78%100 791
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.99%73 505
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.24%70 627
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer