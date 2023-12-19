Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2023 / 23:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 41,550 Deutsche Telekom shares as gifts to persons closely related to the reporting party. This results in the following distribution: Transfer of 13,850 Deutsche Telekom shares to each of the children: Tom Noah, Dana Amelie and Maria Talea.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
14/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
