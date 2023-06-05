DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.06.2023 / 23:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thorsten Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative Description: Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on Dec.16, 2026 in the form of so-called knock-out options with a knock-out threshold and a strike price of EUR 25.00

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.11 EUR 11000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.11 EUR 11000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

05/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

