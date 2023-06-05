DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.06.2023 / 23:45 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Thorsten
|Last name(s):
|Langheim
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Derivative
|Description:
|Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on Dec.16, 2026 in the form of so-called knock-out options with a knock-out threshold and a strike price of EUR 25.00
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0.11 EUR
|11000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|0.11 EUR
|11000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|
|53113 Bonn
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|
