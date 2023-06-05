Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:09 2023-06-05 am EDT
19.44 EUR   +1.56%
05:47pDd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy
EQ
05:47pDd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy
EQ
12:52pGermany's DAX Slides as Eurozone Business Activity Slows
MT
DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy

06/05/2023 | 05:47pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.06.2023 / 23:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with an end date on Dec.15, 2027 in the form of so-called knock-out options with a knock-out threshold and a strike price of EUR 25.00

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.13 EUR 13000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.13 EUR 13000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83661  05.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1649877&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 112 B 120 B 120 B
Net income 2023 14 428 M 15 456 M 15 456 M
Net Debt 2023 139 B 149 B 149 B
P/E ratio 2023 8,37x
Yield 2023 3,97%
Capitalization 96 649 M 104 B 104 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
EV / Sales 2024 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 207 789
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 19,44 €
Average target price 26,24 €
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.68%102 089
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.44%180 850
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-12.23%145 374
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.39%98 603
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.34%74 726
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.09%69 057
