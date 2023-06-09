DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.06.2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thorsten Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 19.0305701 EUR 200030.54 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 19.0305701 EUR 200030.54 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

07/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: xtra MIC: XETR

