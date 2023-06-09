Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Deutsche Telekom AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:26:20 2023-06-09 pm EDT
19.11 EUR   +1.33%
02:02pDd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy
EQ
01:29pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:16aDeutsche Telekom Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DD: Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy

06/09/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.06.2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.0305701 EUR 200030.54 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.0305701 EUR 200030.54 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xtra
MIC: XETR


09.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

83755  09.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653919&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
02:02pDd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy
EQ
01:29pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:16aDeutsche Telekom Ag : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
EQ
06/08Deutsche Telekom Has Appoints Wolfgang Metze as Its New Managing Director for Private C..
CI
06/07Dd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, Purchase of 100,000 call options on shares in..
EQ
06/07Deutsche Telekom : Wolfgang Metze becomes Director Private Customers at Telekom
PU
06/06EU's Breton cites telcos' investment gap for Big Tech network fee push
RE
06/06DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/05Dd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy
EQ
06/05Dd : Deutsche Telekom AG: Thorsten Langheim, buy
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 112 B 121 B 121 B
Net income 2023 14 428 M 15 518 M 15 518 M
Net Debt 2023 139 B 150 B 150 B
P/E ratio 2023 7,78x
Yield 2023 4,07%
Capitalization 93 775 M 101 B 101 B
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 207 789
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,86 €
Average target price 25,98 €
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Frank Appel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.18%101 040
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED22.71%178 182
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.51%148 947
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.87%99 536
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.34%74 335
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.86%71 121
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer