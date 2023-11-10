Deutsche Telekom AG is one of the world's leading telecommunication operators. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - telecommunication services (96.4%): mobile telephony services (245.4 million subscribers at the end of 2022), fixed telephony (25.3 million subscribers), data transmission, Internet access, Websites hosting, mail service, etc. The group is also active in sale of mobile handsets, accessories and telecommunications equipment; - development of information and communication systems (2.7%; T-Systems); - other (0.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (21.9%), Europe (11.6%), North America (66%) and other (0.5%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services