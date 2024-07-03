Deutsche Telekom AG
Equities
DTE
DE0005557508
Integrated Telecommunications Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|23.62 EUR
|+0.49%
|+1.20%
|+8.51%
|01:01pm
|DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
|ZD
|11:29am
|Deutsche Telekom surprised by rush of new customers before European Championship round of 16
|DP
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+8.55%
|125B
|+20.83%
|217B
|+9.02%
|173B
|-8.01%
|81.31B
|+25.40%
|73.99B
|-1.65%
|52.3B
|-5.82%
|50.02B
|-21.92%
|43.71B
|-17.52%
|38.4B
|+14.11%
|33.83B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- DTE Stock
- News Deutsche Telekom AG
- DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan