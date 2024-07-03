Deutsche Telekom AG is one of the world's leading telecommunication operators. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - telecommunication services (83%): mobile telephony services (252.2 million subscribers at the end of 2023), fixed telephony (25.4 million subscribers), data transmission, Internet access, Websites hosting, mail service, development of information and communication systems, etc.; - other (17%): notably sale of mobile handsets, accessories and telecommunications equipment. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (23%), Europe (11.9%), North America (64.7%) and other (0.4%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services