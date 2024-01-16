Deutsche Telekom AG
Equities
DTE
DE0005557508
Integrated Telecommunications Services
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|22.73 EUR
|+0.26%
|+0.84%
|+4.37%
|12:02pm
|DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : UBS gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|09:47am
|EU Commissions Deutsche Telekom-led Group to Build Infrastructure for Quantum Key Distribution Testing
|MT
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.48%
|123 B $
|+2.08%
|184 B $
|+2.28%
|162 B $
|+8.42%
|107 B $
|+4.01%
|63 629 M $
|+1.08%
|58 780 M $
|+2.23%
|54 918 M $
|-6.17%
|53 976 M $
|+0.81%
|46 879 M $
|+6.33%
|37 641 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Deutsche Telekom AG - Xetra
- News Deutsche Telekom AG
- DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : UBS gives a Buy rating