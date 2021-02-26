DGAP-AGM : Deutsche Telekom AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bonn on 01.04.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP-News: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting Deutsche Telekom AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bonn on 01.04.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-02-26 / 15:05 Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deutsche Telekom AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please find the full text of the announcement here: English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/210212034217/en/HV_TO_2021_2_26_eng.pdf =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-02-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Deutsche Telekom AG Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140 53113 Bonn Germany Phone: +49 171 5615858 Fax: +49 228 18188259 E-mail: renate.pohler@telekom.de Internet: https://www.telekom.com/hv ISIN: de0005557508 WKN: 555750 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Frankfurt pp End of News DGAP News Service =------------

