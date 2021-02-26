Log in
DGAP-AGM : Deutsche Telekom AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bonn on 01.04.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/26/2021 | 09:07am EST
DGAP-News: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting 
Deutsche Telekom AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bonn on 01.04.2021 according to article 
121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
2021-02-26 / 15:05 
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group 
AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Deutsche Telekom AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please 
find the full text of the announcement here: 
English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/210212034217/en/HV_TO_2021_2_26_eng.pdf 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-26 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Telekom AG 
              Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140 
              53113 Bonn 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 171 5615858 
Fax:          +49 228 18188259 
E-mail:       renate.pohler@telekom.de 
Internet:     https://www.telekom.com/hv 
ISIN:         de0005557508 
WKN:          555750 
Listed:       Foreign Exchange(s) Frankfurt pp 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1171637 2021-02-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2021 09:06 ET (14:06 GMT)

