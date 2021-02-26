DGAP-AGM : Deutsche Telekom AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bonn on 01.04.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP-News: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
Deutsche Telekom AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bonn on 01.04.2021 according to article
121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2021-02-26 / 15:05
Deutsche Telekom AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please
find the full text of the announcement here:
English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/210212034217/en/HV_TO_2021_2_26_eng.pdf
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Phone: +49 171 5615858
Fax: +49 228 18188259
E-mail: renate.pohler@telekom.de
Internet: https://www.telekom.com/hv
ISIN: de0005557508
WKN: 555750
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Frankfurt pp
