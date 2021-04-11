Log in
DGAP-DD : Deutsche Telekom AG english

04/11/2021
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
11.04.2021 / 18:40 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Timotheus 
 
 Last name(s):  Höttges 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Deutsche Telekom AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005557508 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Transfer of 8,000 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan for members of the Board of 
 Management. 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price          Aggregated volume 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-04-07; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Telekom AG 
              Friedrich Ebert Allee 140 
              53113 Bonn 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.telekom.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65358 11.04.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 11, 2021 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 127 B 127 B
Net income 2021 4 271 M 5 082 M 5 082 M
Net Debt 2021 125 B 149 B 149 B
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 3,70%
Capitalization 78 039 M 92 738 M 92 859 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 226 291
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 19,89 €
Last Close Price 16,45 €
Spread / Highest target 49,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chief Executive Officer
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Thomas Kremer Head-Data Protection, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.01%92 738
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.96%237 902
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.69%132 273
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.15%120 052
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.65%94 026
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY17.92%66 564
