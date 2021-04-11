DGAP-DD : Deutsche Telekom AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11.04.2021 / 18:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Timotheus Last name(s): Höttges 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Deutsche Telekom AG b) LEI 549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE0005557508 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of 8,000 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan for members of the Board of Management. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable e) Date of the transaction 2021-04-07; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

