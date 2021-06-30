DGAP-DD : Deutsche Telekom AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
30.06.2021 / 10:50
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Timotheus
Last name(s): Höttges
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG
b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508
b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 28,155 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan for members of the Board
of Management.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-29; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com
