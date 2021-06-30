Log in
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
DGAP-DD : Deutsche Telekom AG english

06/30/2021 | 04:53am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
30.06.2021 / 10:50 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Timotheus 
 
 Last name(s):  Höttges 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Deutsche Telekom AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE0005557508 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Transfer of 28,155 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan for members of the Board 
 of Management. 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price          Aggregated volume 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-06-29; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Deutsche Telekom AG 
              Friedrich Ebert Allee 140 
              53113 Bonn 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.telekom.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69361 30.06.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 04:52 ET (08:52 GMT)

