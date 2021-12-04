Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Telekom AG
  News
  Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Deutsche Post CEO could become Deutsche Telekom chairman - report

12/04/2021 | 10:27am EST
BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Frank Appel, the chief executive of German logistics company Deutsche Post, is the favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of Deutsche Telekom, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Saturday.

A preliminary decision could be made at a meeting of the supervisory board on Dec. 15, with Appel potentially proposed for election at the annual meeting on April 7, Handelsblatt reported, citing five people familiar with the matter.

The newspaper said there were also talks under way about an early contract extension for Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges. Both companies declined to comment on the report.

The term of office of Telekom chairman Ulrich Lehner, who has headed the Telekom supervisory body since 2008, ends at next year's shareholder meeting. He had already confirmed that an external search for a successor was under way.

Appel's predecessor at Deutsche Post, Klaus Zumwinkel, also served as supervisory board chairman of Telekom.

The German government holds stakes in both companies.

Appel, a former McKinsey consultant, has been with Deutsche Post since 2000. In 2002, he became a member of the board of management, and in 2008 he moved up to the post of CEO.

His contract runs until 2022 and a decision on his future at the Post had been expected soon. Some industry insiders have speculated that Appel could be ready to move on given that Deutsche Post has posted record results through the pandemic. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE POST AG 0.19% 51.98 Delayed Quote.28.35%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.81% 15.462 Delayed Quote.4.23%
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2021 4 974 M 5 627 M 5 627 M
Net Debt 2021 129 B 146 B 146 B
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 73 343 M 82 790 M 82 973 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 216 265
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 15,46 €
Average target price 22,73 €
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Lothar Schröder Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.23%82 790
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-15.29%215 850
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.66%122 677
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.68%121 792
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION16.73%97 231
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC88.99%75 624