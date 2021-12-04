Deutsche Post CEO could become Deutsche Telekom chairman - report

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Frank Appel, the chief executive
of German logistics company Deutsche Post, is the
favourite to become the next supervisory board chairman of
Deutsche Telekom, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported
on Saturday.
A preliminary decision could be made at a meeting of the
supervisory board on Dec. 15, with Appel potentially proposed
for election at the annual meeting on April 7, Handelsblatt
reported, citing five people familiar with the matter.
The newspaper said there were also talks under way about an
early contract extension for Telekom CEO Timotheus Hoettges.
Both companies declined to comment on the report.
The term of office of Telekom chairman Ulrich Lehner, who
has headed the Telekom supervisory body since 2008, ends at next
year's shareholder meeting. He had already confirmed that an
external search for a successor was under way.
Appel's predecessor at Deutsche Post, Klaus Zumwinkel, also
served as supervisory board chairman of Telekom.
The German government holds stakes in both companies.
Appel, a former McKinsey consultant, has been with Deutsche
Post since 2000. In 2002, he became a member of the board of
management, and in 2008 he moved up to the post of CEO.
His contract runs until 2022 and a decision on his future at
the Post had been expected soon. Some industry insiders have
speculated that Appel could be ready to move on given that
Deutsche Post has posted record results through the pandemic.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Nadine Schimroszik;
Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)