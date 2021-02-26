Log in
Deutsche Telekom AG

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
02/26 01:35:08 am
15.003 EUR   +0.22%
Deutsche Telekom : 4Q Earnings Rise on Higher Revenue

02/26/2021 | 01:35am EST
By Cecilia Butini

Deutsche Telekom AG said Friday that net profit for the fourth quarter soared on higher revenue.

The German telecommunications company posted a net profit of 1.67 billion euros ($2.03 billion) for the quarter, up from EUR654 million for the same period the year prior.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization after leases rose to EUR8.95 billion for the quarter from EUR6.03 billion the previous year.

Revenue came in at EUR27.62 billion for the quarter compared with EUR21.36 billion in 2019.

For the whole of 2020, revenue amounted to EUR101 billion, up from EUR80.53 billion the previous year. The company attributed the growth to the takeover of competitor Sprint in the U.S.

Deutsche Telekom said the rise in earnings was achieved despite negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic such as lower roaming revenues.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects adjusted Ebitda after leases for 2021 of around EUR37 billion and free cash flow after leases of around EUR8 billion.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-26-21 0134ET

Financials
Sales 2020 101 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2020 3 917 M 4 760 M 4 760 M
Net Debt 2020 114 B 139 B 139 B
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 3,98%
Capitalization 71 002 M 86 799 M 86 287 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 227 584
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 19,58 €
Last Close Price 14,97 €
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chief Executive Officer
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Thomas Kremer Head-Data Protection, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.10%86 799
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.77%233 802
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-9.07%116 539
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.31%94 976
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY12.08%63 252
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY17.75%47 117
