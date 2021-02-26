DGAP-News: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting

Deutsche Telekom AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bonn on 01.04.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



26.02.2021 / 15:05

Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







find the full text of the announcement here:



English:

Deutsche Telekom AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Pleasefind the full text of the announcement here:English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/210212034217/en/HV_TO_2021_2_26_eng.pdf

26.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

