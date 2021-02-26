Log in
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
Deutsche Telekom AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bonn on 01.04.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/26/2021 | 09:07am EST
DGAP-News: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
Deutsche Telekom AG: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Bonn on 01.04.2021 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

26.02.2021 / 15:05
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Telekom AG announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please
find the full text of the announcement here:

English: https://dgap.hv.eqs.com/210212034217/en/HV_TO_2021_2_26_eng.pdf

26.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Phone: +49 171 5615858
Fax: +49 228 18188259
E-mail: renate.pohler@telekom.de
Internet: https://www.telekom.com/hv
ISIN: de0005557508
WKN: 555750
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Frankfurt pp

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1171637  26.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171637&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 101 B 122 B 122 B
Net income 2020 3 917 M 4 745 M 4 745 M
Net Debt 2020 114 B 138 B 138 B
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 3,98%
Capitalization 71 002 M 86 799 M 86 019 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 227 584
Free-Float 85,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 19,58 €
Last Close Price 14,97 €
Spread / Highest target 64,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chief Executive Officer
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Thomas Kremer Head-Data Protection, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.10%86 799
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.31%94 976
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY12.08%63 252
ORANGE0.62%31 833
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED3.03%29 766
TELUS CORPORATION0.95%26 396
