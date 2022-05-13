Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Deutsche Telekom AG
  News
  Summary
    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/13 09:37:08 am EDT
18.20 EUR   +1.38%
09:02aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:49aJefferies downgrades Vodafone ahead of annual results on tough industry conditions
RE
06:08aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
Deutsche Telekom AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/13/2022 | 09:02am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2022 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 8,265 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan for members of the Board of Management.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

74731  13.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1346253&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
