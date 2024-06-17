Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, June 17, 2024

Share buy-back program - 2nd Interim Notification

In the period from June 10, 2024 until, and including, June 14, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,915,500 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2024-06-10 383,500 22.5851 8,661,386 2024-06-11 383,500 22.5775 8,658,471 2024-06-12 382,000 22.6725 8,660,895 2024-06-13 383,000 22.6072 8,658,558 2024-06-14 383,500 22.5928 8,664,339 Total 1,915,500 22.6070 43,303,649

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:

https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780

.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, June 14, 2024 amounts to

3,453,307

shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.