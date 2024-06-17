Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information
Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
17.06.2024 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, June 17, 2024
Share buy-back program - 2nd Interim Notification In the period from June 10, 2024 until, and including, June 14, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,915,500 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date
Total number of shares
Daily weighted average price (€)
Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2024-06-10
383,500
22.5851
8,661,386
2024-06-11
383,500
22.5775
8,658,471
2024-06-12
382,000
22.6725
8,660,895
2024-06-13
383,000
22.6072
8,658,558
2024-06-14
383,500
22.5928
8,664,339
Total
1,915,500
22.6070
43,303,649
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, June 14, 2024 amounts to 3,453,307shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
Language:
English
Company:
Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet:
www.telekom.com
