Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052



Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany

ISIN: DE0005557508

Bonn, July 14, 2024

Share buy-back program - 6th Interim Notification

In the period from July 8, 2024 until, and including, July 12, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of

1,650,833

shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.

The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€) 2024-07-08 322.833 23.9364 7,727,460 2024-07-09 347,000 23.6966 8,222,720 2024-07-10 327,500 23.8071 7,796,825 2024-07-11 327,500 23.8079 7,797,087 2024-07-12 326,000 23.9146 7,796,160 Total 1,650,833 23.8325 39,340,252

An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:

https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780

.

The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, July 12, 2024 amounts to

10,452,890

shares.

The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.