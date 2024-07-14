Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, July 14, 2024
Share buy-back program - 6th Interim Notification
In the period from July 8, 2024 until, and including, July 12, 2024 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of 1,650,833shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of June 4, 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
The total number of shares bought back daily is as follows:
Date
Total number of shares
Daily weighted average price (€)
Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2024-07-08
322.833
23.9364
7,727,460
2024-07-09
347,000
23.6966
8,222,720
2024-07-10
327,500
23.8071
7,796,825
2024-07-11
327,500
23.8079
7,797,087
2024-07-12
326,000
23.9146
7,796,160
Total
1,650,833
23.8325
39,340,252
An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under:https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2024-1055780.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework of the current share buy-back program from June 4, 2024 through, and including, July 12, 2024 amounts to 10,452,890shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
